Jim Harbaugh gave Chargers players wild reward for taking down Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up one of the biggest wins in modern franchise history and easily the biggest of the Jim Harbaugh era with the triumph over the Denver Broncos on primetime.
After the Thursday Night Football win that featured a big comeback and clutch performances, Harbaugh hit the postgame locker room and ran through some of his usual items, like getting everyone to sing a rendition of For He's a Jolly Good Fellow.
Then, he revealed the team’s reward for the gutsy performance on a short week after playing a game the prior Sunday, too.
“We’ll see you Monday,” Harbaugh said. “Who can possibly have it better than us?”
The reaction of the players says it all. Extra time off is a big deal. This is the same coach who had the Chargers practicing during their bye week this year because he didn't like what he was seeing.
Harbaugh knows what buttons to push while building a culture and if what happened on the field Thursday night wasn’t proof enough, the locker room scenes after the fact should be.
