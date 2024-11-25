Jim Harbaugh drops Black Eyed Peas hype ahead of Ravens MNF matchup
Leave it to Jim Harbaugh to turn a press conference into a jam session. Ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Harbaugh dropped an unexpected but delightful shoutout to one of his favorite bands, the Black Eyed Peas. Yes, you read that right, Harbaugh is a big fan.
While previewing the prime-time showdown, Harbaugh couldn’t resist quoting their iconic hit “I Gotta Feeling.” With a grin on his face, he told reporters, “I got a feelin’ that tonight’s gonna be a good night.” And honestly, is there a better hype anthem for a big game under the lights?
“You get all your friends, and we’re ready to have a good time on Monday night.”
This latest gem from Harbaugh adds to his growing legend as a coach who can mix pop culture with football in the most entertaining ways. While the Black Eyed Peas might not be the first thing you associate with football, Harbaugh’s enthusiasm made it impossible not to get hyped for the game.
Now, thanks to Harbaugh’s impromptu performance, Chargers fans have an unofficial theme song for Monday night. Whether you’re tailgating, watching from home, or gearing up for kickoff, one thing’s for sure, Monday is gonna be a good night.
Here’s hoping the Chargers bring the energy on the field to match Harbaugh’s playlist. And if they win? Don’t be surprised if you hear Harbaugh humming another Black Eyed Peas classic in the locker room.
Chargers' Joey Bosa opens up about status before Week 12 vs. Ravens
Jim and John Harbaugh head-to-head record, stat breakdown
Jim and John Harbaugh compared by players before Ravens vs. Chargers
Chargers rookie WR Ladd McConkey reacts to hilarious new theme song
Chargers, Ravens could be without star defenders in Week 12 MNF