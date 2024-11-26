Jim Harbaugh has some interesting thoughts about Chargers' schedule flex
It was announced last week that the Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos would be flexed to Thursday night. Both teams will be competing on short rest in what's expected to be a critical divisional matchup.
The Chargers and Broncos are right in the mix in the AFC West, so this game could have potential playoff implications for both squads. While the schedule flex is seen as an inconvenience to some, Jim Harbaugh had the right mindset when asked about it.
"Whatever is good for the league...We're all riding the same train. If that helps, then we're all about it, Harbaugh told Chargers reporters on Saturday. "We're ready to roll Thursday Night, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday...1:00, 7:00, 8:00. Whatever."
There's still a little ways to go before that game, but Harbaugh will have the Chargers prepared for whatever's thrown their way.
