Jim Harbaugh spotted bringing the hype at the World Series
Los Angeles Chargers fan-favorite and head coach Jim Harbaugh was spotted in the crowd at the World Series, bringing his trademark intensity to support the Dodgers in their hunt for the championship! Harbaugh showed up with a family lineup almost as impressive as LA's batting order — he was joined by his father, Jack Harbaugh, and his son, showing some serious family spirit as they cheered on the Dodgers together.
The coach looked right at home with the energy of the ballpark, rooting for every hit and pitch, and if the Dodgers' fiery first two games are any indicator, Harbaugh is surely taking some of that energy back to the Chargers.
The team faces the New Orleans Saints today, and if Harbaugh’s contagious passion in the stands is any clue, we might see the Chargers light up the field the way the Dodgers have been lighting up the scoreboard. Here’s to a big game day with Coach Harbaugh bringing those winning vibes from the baseball diamond back to football!
