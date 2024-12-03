Yes, Jim Harbaugh dialed up a pass for his punter on 4th down from his own 20
If anyone questions how gutsy Jim Harbaugh can be, show them the clip of when he allowed punter J.K. Scott to throw a pass on 4th down at their own 20-yard line. The Los Angeles Chargers would end up beating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but this play could've been disastrous.
Here's the situation: two possessions earlier, Chargers rookie Tarheeb Still intercepted a Kirk Cousins pass and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown. That score put the Chargers up 17-10 in the third quarter. They would hold the Falcons to a field goal following that, now turning into a one-score game at 17-13.
The Chargers got the ball back and went three and out, but without conflict. Scott would throw a pass on 4th and four to Stone Smartt, who was tackled just short of the first down marker.
This could have been extremely bad, but luckily the Chargers defense came up with another interception 10 plays later. Marcus Maye, who was signed a few days earlier, picked off a deep attempt intended for Drake London.
Harbaugh took a risk and almost came away with the reward.
