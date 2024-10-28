Jim Harbaugh didn't know what to do with his hands during sideline freakout
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh never fails to keep things entertaining, both on the field and off. Sunday’s game provided yet another classic Harbaugh moment, showing why he’s earned his reputation as one of the most interesting personalities in football.
During the game, the Chargers were penalized for too many men on the field, and Harbaugh wasn’t buying it. In true Harbaugh fashion, he took to the field, fingers in the air, counting out the players and insisting, “We only had 10! We only had 10 guys out there!”
Chargers fans have grown to love these passionate moments from Harbaugh, where he’s all in, fighting for his team with every bit of that Harbaugh flair. It’s these little interactions that bring an extra level of excitement and humor to the games.
Sure, he might look like he’s freaking out at the moment, but true to his style, he’s got it under control by the end, leaving fans with a laugh and a little extra pride in their coach.
Check out the hilarious moment between Harbaugh and the refs on Sunday.
