Jim Harbaugh disappointed with brother John after ‘can of corn’ foul ball whiff
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh tried to dodge the subject. He really did.
Harbaugh got so far as leaving his press conference before actually returning because the topic was eating at him so much.
The Chargers head coach just can’t believe his brother, John, missed an easy foul ball catch at a Baltimore Orioles game this week.
"That literally was a can of corn," Jim Harbaugh told reporters. "That would be the lesson: keep your eye on the ball."
Jim noted that his brother, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, was a great middle infielder during their childhood together. And he tried to make the excuse, too, that his brother didn’t have his glove.
Another point in John’s corner? The legendary Cal Ripken Jr. sitting right by him, didn’t exactly catch the so-called can of corn, either.
