Jim Harbaugh endorses surprise Chargers player making final roster push
In the quest to find big bodies on the boundary for Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers tried a lot of different things.
One of the most notable, of course, was the signing of Mike Williams.
Quietly back in May, though, the Chargers signed Dalevon Campbell after a tryout at rookie camp and he’s used the time since to break into training camp and make some major noise.
RELATED: Chargers mum on injury status for breakout UDFA preseason star
That culminated in the undrafted rookie from South Carolina catching three passes for 62 yards during the preseason game against the Saints, including his catching a two-point conversion.
"D-Camp, he's been doing that in practice,"Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, according to Omar Navarro of the team’s official website. "I don't think any receiver has caught as many go balls as D Camp.”
RELATED: Chargers undrafted free agents, rookies making dramatic final 53-man roster push
Campbell still has a long way to go before actually cracking a final roster. But with Williams gone, there’s room for a big body or two who can make those plays down the field situationally to make this type of noise and force the Chargers coaching staff into tougher-than-expected decisions at final cuts.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ Raheim Sanders running away with final roster spot amid Najee Harris injury
Where Chargers' Justin Herbert landed in QB rankings of NFL coaches and executives
Chargers linked to another explosive weapon for Justin Herbert
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh praised breakout undrafted free agent after shocking outburst
Chargers defense showed sleeper depth vs. Saints, says NFL analyst