WATCH: Jim Harbaugh flexes at Chargers press conference, literally
If you thought you would get your standard weekly update from Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, think again. On Wednesday, Harbaugh brought his signature style and swagger to the podium, delivering an update that was classic Harbaugh.
Fresh off a check-up with his cardiologist, Harbaugh wasted no time letting everyone know how things went. And in true Harbaugh fashion, he flexed—yes, flexed—on all of us. According to Harbaugh, his doctor said he has the “heart of an athlete.” Of course, this had to be followed up by some light-hearted muscle flexing from the coach himself. Flex on 'em, Coach!
With a beaming smile and a chuckle, Harbaugh confirmed that all his tests came back better than good, with his stress test results being downright incredible (his cardiologist’s words, of course). You’ve got to love a guy who can turn a health update into an inspiring, hilarious moment for everyone.
To cap off the presser, Harbaugh couldn’t resist one more flex—this time closing with the words, “Blue, Twisted, Steel.” We’re not entirely sure what it means, but man, does it sound like the most Jim Harbaugh thing ever.
The good news is Coach is in great shape. The better news is that he's still the same entertaining guy who keeps us all on our toes. Harbaugh's health update wasn’t just a win for him, but a win for the Chargers, his family, and, of course, Chargers Nation.
Might just be the biggest Football Guy out there.
