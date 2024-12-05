Jim Harbaugh wants to frame Derwin James' latest huge play
The Los Angeles Chargers put on a defensive masterclass last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The offense barely got anything going outside of Ladd McConkey's 117-yard performance.
The Chargers defense came away with four interceptions off of Kirk Cousins. Two went to rookie Tarheeb Still and one to Marcus Maye. The last one came from Derwin James, who jumped in front of a pass intended for Drake London with 47 seconds left to play.
The play was so good, that Jim Harbaugh told Chargers reporters that he's going to get a picture of James' interception framed.
"It's basement-worthy. It's office-worthy," Harbaugh said. "For any defensive back out there, catching the ball at its highest point. Eyes right on the ball."
