Jim Harbaugh: Jesse Minter over Greg Roman as interim HC was 'battlefield decision'
As the chaos unfolded around Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh going to the blue medical tent in Denver, it was defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, not offensive coordinator Greg Roman, named interim head coach.
Let Harbaugh tell it in the aftermath, that was an on-the-fly decision based on several factors.
"Jesse is on the field. That’s the way we rolled,” Harbaugh said. “That was just a battlefield decision right there. G-Ro’s in the press box, Jesse’s on the field. Defense was up, so, Jesse go.”
Fans might be left wondering if Roman would have gotten the nod over Minter had both been on the field. The answer is a flimsy probably, based on experience alone, seeing as Roman has previousy served as an assistant head coach in Baltimore.
But Roman hasn’t exactly been the most popular guy with Chargers fans over the start of this season, either, while Minter has enjoyed fielding a top-10 defense that has done much of the heavy lifting.
Either way, expect the Chargers to remain flexible if the need for an interim head coach arises again—not that Harbaugh plans on going anywhere.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Aaron Rodgers rips former Chargers star after Jets' MNF mishap
Chargers look 'poised to make a run' after win vs. Broncos
Chargers should call the Jets about a potential reunion
Aaron Rodgers doubles down on criticism of former Chargers star