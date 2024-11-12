Jim Harbaugh let down 'The Beast' in Chargers warmups
Before the Los Angeles Chargers took the field on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, fans got a glimpse of the pregame warm-up fun between head coach Jim Harbaugh and QB Justin Herbert. While it’s typical to see Harbaugh catching some passes from Herbert to get the QB loose, this time around, Harbaugh seemed to be having one of those days where nothing would stick. Let’s just say, the coach wasn’t exactly in top form.
After a few dropped passes, Harbaugh couldn’t help but show his frustration. He gave Herbert a little nod and shrugged, “My bad, I suck today, but the balls are coming out clean. Good job, Justin.” Herbert, showing the chemistry and calm confidence Chargers fans love, just laughed and assured Harbaugh he was doing fine.
Once the warm-up bloopers were behind them, Herbert went on to put up a stellar performance — 14 of 18 passing for 164 yards, a touchdown, and a QB rating of 123.1. If those pregame drops got Harbaugh down, it sure didn’t show in his quarterback's performance.
These moments are a reminder of Harbaugh’s intensity and how he’s always game, even if it’s just catching passes in warm-ups. That kind of competitive spirit starts at the top, and when your head coach is giving it his all alongside the players, you know it’s going to be a fun ride all season long.
