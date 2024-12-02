Jim Harbaugh looks like prophet after new Chargers player's big day
Talk about having a quick impact. After being cut by the Miami Dolphins earlier in the week, veteran safety Marcus Maye was swiftly picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers. Maye's had experience in multiple defensive systems over his career, including stints with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.
Jim Harbaugh knew Maye would have a role on defense sooner rather than later, as he mentioned to expect the veteran to make an impact as early as Sunday.
"Good experienced player,” Harbaugh said. “Played at a high level. Should be a quick transition, played in a similar defensive structure…Somebody that can help us as early this Sunday."
Maye did just that. He ended the day with three tackles and one interception off of Kirk Cousins in the endzone. It was quite the Chargers debut for the former second round pick.
