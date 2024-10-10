Jim Harbaugh has Los Angeles Chargers GM all smiles so far
The Los Angeles Chargers front office knows this team has talent. However, things were not working with former head coach Brandon Staley. So, when the team began a new search for a head coach, they wanted someone who had seen success at this level. Enter Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh's first stint as head coach in the NFL was quite successful. During his four-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh finished with a 44-19 overall record and took the team to a Super Bowl.
Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times spoke with Chargers general manager Joe Horitz about the change on the sidelines. Horitz said, "It's huge for the GM and head coach to exist well." Horitz feels that he and Harbaugh are on the same page as to where they see the direction of the franchise.
The Chargers have a proven winner leading their sidelines. But will they give Harbaugh enough time to create the team he envisions? Far too often, franchises pull the plug without giving the current regime a fair chance.
However, something tells me that Harbaugh will get the time to prove he can build another winner in the NFL.
