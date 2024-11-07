Jim Harbaugh mum on whether injured Chargers CB will return this season
The Los Angeles Chargers have yet to activate cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. from injured reserve now that he’s eligible.
That’s a notable development going into Week 10 because the Chargers just gave Justin Herbert’s offense a boost by opening another eligible player’s return window.
Asked last week if Samuel will return to the team this year, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said the following, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper: "We'll see. That's a decision made at the MD level and his level and the family level."
Samuel, the team’s second-round pick in 2021, went to injured reserve in mid-October with a shoulder issue. The team’s handling of it, especially around the bye week, raised some massive questions.
While Samuel has been out, rookie corners Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart have been breakout players for the Chargers.
Those rookie breakouts might play a role in how hard the Chargers try to get Samuel back this season. But it seems to say quite a bit that the Chargers were one of the teams rumored to be in pursuit of Marshon Lattimore at the NFL trade deadline this week.
Barring something unexpected between now and the Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans, expect the Chargers to face more Samuel questions soon.
