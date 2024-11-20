Jim Harbaugh rebuilt Justin Herbert's 'fragile' confidence, says Skip Bayless
Justin Herbert has the Los Angeles Chargers thriving so far in 2024. After a down year in 2023 when they finished 5-12 and last place in the AFC West, Herbert has his squad in position for their first playoff berth since 2022.
It's incredible to see how much Herbert has improved, as he's inserted himself into MVP talks. His play backs it up, as he's thrown for 2,186 yards with 13 touchdowns to just one interception. Herbert's been playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season and it's resulting in wins.
Former Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless gave a backhanded compliment after Herbert and the Chargers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 34-27 on Sunday night.
While Herbert had his statistically-worst season in 2023, calling his confidence "fragile" is certainly absurd. He's always been a cool, calm and collected thrower of the football and hasn't been able to get over the hump in most years. While Jim Harbaugh has done a fantastic job in just ten short weeks, to suggest that Herbert's confidence was shot is ridiculous.
