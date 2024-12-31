Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers defense could get reinforcements soon
Help could be on the way for the Los Angeles Chargers defense before the season finale and playoff push.
According to Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, the team could open the return window for safety Alohi Gilman from injured reserve before kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders.
That’s a welcome bit of news for a Chargers team that just suffered a new rash of injuries, including sending yet another defensive back to injured reserve.
Gilman has been on injured reserve since Week 12 due to a hamstring injury. Marcus Maye, who had been brought in to provide relief to the secondary and quickly grabbed an interception, is also on injured reserve.
Much of the concern for the Chargers at safety this year is keeping Derwin James free to play closer to the line of scrimmage in the slot. It’s been a huge reason for the breakout elite defense coordinated by Jesse Minter. Getting guys like Gilman back for the postseason could help keep that going.
