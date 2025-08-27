Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers’ practice squad after final cuts
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh got out in front of any official announcement from the team after final cuts by revealing a big chunk of the practice squad himself.
Harbaugh ticked off a double-digit count of names while revealing the practice squad during a presser.
RELATED: Chargers pull off unexpected trade right at NFL final cuts deadline
According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, these are the names on the Chargers practice squad so far:
- OL Karsen Barnhart
- DL TeRah Edwards
- CB Harrison Hand
- WR JaQuae Jackson
- S Tony Jefferson
- LB Emany Johnson
- OL Josh Kaltenberger
- LS Rick Lovato
- RB Nyheim Miller-Hines
- CB Myles Purchase
- Edge Garmon Randolph
- WR Jalen Reagor
- OT David Sharpe
- OL Branson Taylor
- QB DJ Uiagalelei
- RB Kimani Vidal
- TE Thomas Yassmin
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers announce roster moves, initial 53-man roster
The Chargers lost Raheim Sanders to waivers, so they get back key running back depth with Miller-Hines and Vidal.
Otherwise, there are some notable rookie names on there, such as Taylor, who could have a key swing-tackle backup role. And of course, the veteran Jefferson is through after being a final cut.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers release fan-favorite running back, preseason star
Chargers choose Trey Lance on final roster, cut veteran Taylor Heinicke
Ex-Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. gets updated return timeline after offseason surgery
Former Chargers special teams ace shockingly cut by Texans
Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL waiver wire order for roster cutdowns deadline