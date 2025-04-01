Jim Harbaugh reveals plan for Chargers’ huge free-agent signing
Like fans, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is excited about the team’s biggest addition in free agency.
Biggest in more ways than one, too, when the topic is the 6’7”, 363-pound Mekhi Becton.
Asked if the team plans to roll Becton out at right guard next to breakout tackle Joe Alt, Harbaugh was all smiles.
"Yeah, I think so," Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith of the team's official website. "You start visualizing that size, that length on the right side of the offensive line with Mekhi there and Joe Alt."
Harbaugh turned some heads when he revealed that the team will let Zion Johnson compete at center and that the embattled (and possible cut candidate) Trey Pipkins is first in line at the other guard spot.
Still, there was never much doubt about what Becton would do for the Chargers after his switch to guard last year produced a breakout season for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
On paper, Harbaugh’s big addition gives the Chargers one of the most formidable right sides of an offensive line in the entire NFL.
