Only Jim Harbaugh could say something this ridiculous -- and it make sense
JJ Watt made a special trip to the Chargers’ facility to join in on the fun of trading “Harbaughisms” with head coach Jim Harbaugh and a few star Chargers. Harbaugh’s legendary sayings are known for being both wise and hilariously unique—so much so that Scott Matlock, the team’s fullback and defensive tackle, has been keeping a running list of his favorites.
Matlock let everyone in on one particularly memorable Harbaughism from training camp. It’s about the first day back after the summer break, and coach Harbaugh compares it to being born.
“Think about it,” he said, “Back home, you’re comfy and warm in the womb, but then you’re born, and it’s chaos.” Just when the team thought it couldn’t get more Harbaugh-esque, Coach hits them with, “I remember when I was born, a snowy winter night…"
It’s stories like these that make Harbaugh a one-of-a-kind presence for the Chargers. And if anyone’s qualified to appreciate the humor, it’s JJ Watt, who looked like he was thoroughly enjoying every quip and anecdote. Watt, Matlock, and the team may not remember every drill, but they’ll never forget the legendary Harbaughisms they heard along the way.
