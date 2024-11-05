Did Jim Harbaugh just spoil Chargers' trade deadline plans?
Over the last month, the Los Angeles Chargers trading for a wide receiver before the deadline has seemed quite obvious.
Just don’t tell head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Appearing on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd before the deadline, Harbaugh shot down the idea of his team needing serious help at wideout.
"No, we don't need that... I can't think of a position right now that we need to upgrade," Harbaugh said. "I love the guys that are here; love 'em."
It does smack of coachspeak, especially when Harbaugh hit the interview with a "all competitors are welcome” slogan to sort of hedge his bets in case the team does make a trade.
But his response might be spoiling how the Chargers feel about the current wideout room compared to the public. Rookie Ladd McConkey is obviously a breakout player. Former first-round pick Quentin Johnston just had a big game in a win and DJ Chark will eventually get on the field.
So, maybe the Chargers don’t add a wideout. Perhaps they will use the trade deadline to upgrade cornerback depth, edge rusher depth or get a starting-caliber tight end, instead.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers NFL trade deadline rumor tracker: Latest reports and updates
Chargers proposed trade sends former No. 2 pick to Jim Harbaugh
Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Browns
Injured Chargers defender spotted in boot after win vs. Browns
Chargers shouldn’t let Browns fool them – buying at trade deadline is a must