Jim Harbaugh makes stunning comparison for breakout rookie Ladd McConkey
Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey is somewhat quietly enjoying a breakout season while leading Justin Herbert’s weapons in receiving.
Somewhat, anyway—Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh seems intent on making sure everyone knows about McConkey.
Speaking with reporters this week, Harbaugh decided to compare McConkey to former Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr., a two-time first-team All-Pro and Panthers Hall of Honor member, among other notable achievements.
Harbaugh is known for coach speak, of course, but he isn’t one to necessarily throw out such a comparison lightly. And one doesn’t have to look far to find even predraft whispers mentioning similar things about McConkey’s game.
The precise routes and yards-after-catch lethality that made Smith a legend certainly showed up on Week 8 when McConkey caught all six of his targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns, one of those a 60-yard effort.
Despite battling through injuries in recent weeks, McConkey currently leads all Chargers receivers with 376 yards and four scores.
And again, it might sound like an exaggeration, but the highlight features McConkey winning a contested catch, then going the distance:
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Could Chargers surprise and sell certain names at NFL trade deadline?
Could Chargers target Ravens receiver following Diontae Johnson trade?
Chargers' breakout player predicted to sign with Bears in 2025
Has an infamous draft bust started redemption arc with Chargers?
Pat McAfee swoons over Chargers OL's defense of Justin Herbert