Charger Report

Jim Harbaugh throws out some refreshing Chargers injury news after minicamp

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers appear fortunate in the injury department exiting minicamp ahead of training camp next month. 

Those Chargers didn’t appear to suffer any notable setbacks this past week during the mandatory minicamp phase of the offseason. 


RELATED: Chargers QB Justin Herbert explains new attire at minicamp, waves off injury concerns

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh then hit the podium and said he expects that guys on the shelf nursing injuries during the phase should be full-go for camp. 

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, that includes the following:

  • WR Mike Williams
  • WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
  • CB Deane Leonard
  • S Elijah Molden
  • CB Myles Purchase
  • WR Luke Grimm
  • TE Jordan Petaia


RELATED: Chargers' freakish weapon already catching Justin Herbert's attention

Also of major note on the injury front is the fact that linebacker Daiyan Henley and cornerback Cam Hart were working team drills during minicamp after coming back from offseason surgeries. 

As always, the summer stretch of training camp will produce some injuries as things ramp up. But so far, so good for a Chargers team enjoying some serious system and player continuity going into Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh era. 

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Jim Harbaugh disappointed with brother John after ‘can of corn’ foul ball whiff

Jim Harbaugh reveals 9 'best trained' players on Chargers

Jim Harbaugh reveals timeline for starting OL decision

Chargers veteran reacts to J.K. Dobbins' comments after RB joined rival Broncos

Are the Chiefs genuinely afraid of the Chargers in AFC West bloodbath?

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News