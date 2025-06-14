Jim Harbaugh throws out some refreshing Chargers injury news after minicamp
The Los Angeles Chargers appear fortunate in the injury department exiting minicamp ahead of training camp next month.
Those Chargers didn’t appear to suffer any notable setbacks this past week during the mandatory minicamp phase of the offseason.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh then hit the podium and said he expects that guys on the shelf nursing injuries during the phase should be full-go for camp.
According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, that includes the following:
- WR Mike Williams
- WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- CB Deane Leonard
- S Elijah Molden
- CB Myles Purchase
- WR Luke Grimm
- TE Jordan Petaia
Also of major note on the injury front is the fact that linebacker Daiyan Henley and cornerback Cam Hart were working team drills during minicamp after coming back from offseason surgeries.
As always, the summer stretch of training camp will produce some injuries as things ramp up. But so far, so good for a Chargers team enjoying some serious system and player continuity going into Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh era.
