Jim Harbaugh unleashes a new ‘Harbaughism’ and it’s an instant classic
Grab your popcorn and get ready for another "Harbaughism".
At his latest presser, Los Angeles Chargers Jim Harbaugh did what he does best: delivering a hilarious breakdown of his victory celebrations, complete with full demonstrations. This week, Harbaugh shared his unique approach to celebrating a win:
"You pull it in, you pull it down, you grab it, and pull it down…It’s a win! Grab that win and pull it in!”
Now, picture Harbaugh, in full dad mode, enthusiastically mimicking this “pulling in the win” motion. It’s got everything, intense arm gestures, earnest facial expressions, and a charm that’s nothing short of classic Harbaugh.
Don't worry you don't have to picture it for too long, we have the clip for you:
You can’t help but replay it because, let’s be real, it’s the kind of harmless, dad-joke energy that makes you smile. Chargers fans can’t get enough of these little nuggets of humor, affectionately known as Harbaughisms, and honestly, we’re all lucky to be along for the ride.
Harbaugh’s unique mix of humor and wisdom has become a beloved part of Chargers culture, adding something special to every day. For Chargers fans, It’s not just about the wins; it’s about enjoying the ride with a coach who brings as much personality to the sidelines as he does strategy.