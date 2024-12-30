Jim Harbaugh's working his magic again, this time on Chargers
If any struggling teams or programs are looking to turn their culture around, they should try to see if Jim Harbaugh is available. That's what the Los Angeles Chargers did prior to the 2024 season, hoping Harbaugh could lead them back to success.
It's worked so far, as the Chargers are 10-6 and locked in as the sixth seed in the AFC, heading towards a Wild Card game in two weeks. Harbaugh's trend of turning losing teams into winners has continued, at least in his first year at the helm for the Chargers.
Being able to win at both the collegiate and professional levels are impressive, as Harbaugh has displayed greatness as a head coach. His National Championship win with Michigan last season put him at the epitome of college football. He's still chasing a Super Bowl ring, hoping to capture the achievement with the Chargers.
The Chargers and Harbaugh both don't have a Super Bowl win. They'll look to achieve the feat together.
