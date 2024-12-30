Jim Harbaugh's working his magic again, this time on Chargers

4 years at Stanford: 29-21 (.580)

4 years prior: 14-31 (.310)



4 years at SF: 44-19 (.700)

4 years prior: 26-38 (.410)



8 years at Michigan: 80-21 (.790) 🏆

8 years prior: 54-47 (.530)



Chargers last year: 5-12

Chargers this year: 10-6



Jim Harbaugh is one of the greatest EVER. pic.twitter.com/5Kpv4vmNXi