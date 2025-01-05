J.K. Dobbins, Bud Dupree are Chargers aiming for big bonuses vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing to play the Las Vegas Raiders in their season finale on Sunday afternoon, and with a win, they will clinch the No. 5 seed in the AFC.
There are also some individual achievements at stake for multiple players on the roster.
Cornerback Kristian Fulton, running back J.K. Dobbins and edge rusher Bud Dupree can all hit key incentives against the Raiders (h/t Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports).
With one more interception, Fulton's $125,000 bonus will kick in. Meanwhile, Dobbins needs just 58 more rushing yards to bump his already secured $300,000 bonus to $450,000 and Dupree has to tack on one more sack to earn a $250,00 pay raise.
All three players played critical roles in the Chargers snaring a playoff berth this season.
Fulton has logged 49 tackles, an interception and seven passes defended while registering an impressive 73.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
Los Angeles signed the 26-year-old to a one-year deal last offseason, so he is actually slated to hit free agency again this March.
Dobbins has registered 842 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, averaging a robust 4.8 yards per carry. He missed four games due to a knee injury, but returned against the New England Patriots last weekend.
Dupree inked a two-year deal with the Chargers last May and has been solid, rattling off 28 tackles, six sacks, a pick and a forced fumble while playing in 50 percent of LA's defensive snaps.
The Bolts are aiming to end the regular season on a three-game winning streak and to complete a sweep of the Raiders.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers with NFL contract incentives at stake in Week 18
Where Chargers sit in NFL playoff bracket ahead of Week 18
Who will Chargers play in NFL playoffs? Predicting Los Angeles' path
Keenan Allen is talking about a Chargers reunion again
Chargers star Joey Bosa reveals playing time plan for Week 18 vs. Raiders