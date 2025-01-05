J.K. Dobbins' thoughts on Saquon Barkley resting in Week 18
One major storyline this season around the league has been certain runningbacks thriving on new teams. It's no different for J.K. Dobbins, who has dominated in his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Injuries did unforunately cause Dobbins to miss four games, but he still managed career highs in rushing yards (842) and carries (177). He may not be playing to break a league record on Sunday, but Dobbins is hoping to have another stellar rushing performance in Week 18 to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.
There was another storyline brewing in the NFC, with Saquon Barkley being 101 yards short of breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record. It would've been quite the accomplishment, especially as Barkley would've been playing against his former team in the New York Giants.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni announced that they'd be resting multiple starters, Barkley included, meaning he won't be breaking the record. Dobbins was one of the many who shared the same sentiment of wanting to see Barkley break history.
“I wanna see him break that record,” Dobbins said. “He's a great guy. Forget the amazing athlete that he is; he's such a great guy…I would love to see him do that for his legacy, for his name. ”
Dobbins knows what it's like for a franchise to not want him back, as he and Barkley were both forced to choose different homes for 2024. It's worked out pretty well for both of them.
