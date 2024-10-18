Joey Bosa injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers defender
The injury updates for Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa keep the intrigue at a high level, at least.
Bosa, dealing with a hip injury aggravated in Week 3, is "still working through something," in the words of Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. As such, Bosa remains a question mark ahead of the Chargers’ Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
The path to that uncertainty has been interesting.
Bosa was a DNP on Thursday’s estimated injury report. He didn’t practice the day prior, either.
Just last week, though, he participated in a Friday practice on a limited basis, was tabbed as “questionable” and ultimately didn’t play in the win over the Denver Broncos.
That makes the Friday and Saturday injury reports key for Bosa’s outlook on Monday night against the Cardinals. Perhaps the extra day of rest means he can get on the field and help attempt to contain Kyler Murray. But the first two days of the week, plus Harbaugh’s comments, don’t paint things in a great light.
So far this season over three games, Bosa has played just 56 snaps. He has played a maximum of 320 snaps in each of his last three seasons now and hasn’t played in more than 10 games since 2021.
