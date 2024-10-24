Joey Bosa injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers star for Week 8
Based on the early signals, the Los Angeles Chargers could have Joey Bosa on the field for the team’s Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Bosa was out working at practice on Wednesday ahead of the game against the Saints before the first injury report went live.
That was better than the week prior, where Bosa had regressed to pretty much a non-participant before the loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The surprising turn of events there led head coach Jim Harbaugh to reveal that Bosa was "still working through something."
Joey Bosa injury update
On the team’s first injury report, the Chargers listed Bosa as limited with the hip injury.
How long will Joey Bosa be out?
Considering Bosa never went to injured reserve with the hip injury he aggravated in Week 3, it stands to reason that he needed a little more time to ramp up.
What it means
Khalil Mack is the only reliable source of pass-rush for the Chargers right now. Players like Tuli Tuipulotu were part of the missed-tackles issue and poor edge setting against the run in the loss to the Cardinals.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers must trade for WR before deadline to save 2024 season
Former Chargers great speaks out on controversial flag from MNF
Is it time to accept Los Angeles Chargers roster as it is?
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh offers Justin Herbert injury update before Week 8
Should Chargers call Rams before trade deadline amid Cooper Kupp rumors?