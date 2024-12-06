Jon Gruden says Chargers don't have the 'firepower' to match Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs are about to clash on Sunday night, with both teams headed toward the playoffs. The Chiefs already clinched their berth, but the Chargers are right behind them with a 95 chance to reach the postseason.
The Chargers likely won't be winning the AFC West this year, as the Chiefs are 11-1 and headed towards their ninth-straight division title. However, the Chargers are 8-4 and are looking to snap a six-game losing streak to the Chiefs. They already dropped their first meeting earlier in the year 17-10.
It seems now that the Chargers are more prepared to take on the Chiefs, who haven't looked like themselves despite only losing one game this season. One person doesn't think the Chargers can hang with the Chiefs, that being former NFL head coach Jon Gruden.
"It's hard to make a pick in the AFC West, because I don't like either of these teams being an old Raider," Gruden said on his YouTube channel. "But, you think I'm gonna pick the Chargers? No. Just not enough firepower. I'm going with the Kansas City Chiefs."
This is textbook bulletin board material for the Chargers.
