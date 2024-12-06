Is Junior Colson the next breakout Chargers rookie?
The Los Angeles Chargers have enjoyed major production and value from the team’s first draft class under general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Might Junior Colson be next?
Colson, the team’s third-round pick out of Michigan, could be on his way back soon. The Chargers just activated Colson’s 21-day return window as he works back from an ankle injury. He had previously battled appendicitis and other injuries, so his rookie season has been slow to get started.
Even so, the former Wolverines standout played 50-plus snaps in a handful of games this season anyway. His activation comes at a critical time, with Daiyan Henley popping up on the injury report last week and Denzel Perryman limited by his own injury.
If Colson can come back and make an impact, he could ease the snap counts for those veterans while also pushing ahead of someone like Troy Dye on the depth chart.
And if Colson can produce, his name might go on the list next to Joe Alt, Ladd McConkey, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart as breakout rookies who will play a big role in the future of the Chargers.
