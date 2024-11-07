No trade, but Justin Herbert's Chargers offense is about to get stronger
The Los Angeles Chargers were quiet at the NFL trade deadline despite perceived needs at positions around Justin Herbert such as wide receiver and tight end.
But if nothing else, the offense around Herbert is about to get stronger anyway.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh hit the podium on the Wednesday before Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans and revealed that they opened the 21-day window to return for running back Gus Edwards.
In his first year with the team, Edwards went to injured reserve after an issue in Week 4. After 810 yards and 13 touchdowns last year in Baltimore, Edwards has turned 38 carries into just 113 yards over four games with the Chargers while working behind J.K. Dobbins.
Despite the so-so start, Edwards getting back into the rotation could help Dobbins stay fresh for the rest of the year, if not provide a spark. He will return to a much more potent offense than the last time he was on the field, too, now that Herbert’s ankle is healed and the wideouts around him continue to get healthier.
In fact, Edwards might get back around the same time as wideout DJ Chark finally makes his debut, letting Herbert finally go to work with all of his intended weapons.
