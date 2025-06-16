Justin Herbert's favorite weapon spotlights for Chargers in new 'Madden 26' trailer
The Los Angeles Chargers have more than a few players who could spotlight in official highlight reels for the Madden video game series.
First and foremost, of course, is superstar quarterback Justin Herbert.
Not far behind him, though, is No. 1 wideout Ladd McConkey after he enjoyed a breakout season last year.
And that’s exactly who the team at EA Sports went with for the latest trailer of the upcoming Madden 26, briefly showing in-game footage of a play featuring McConkey.
Other candidates on the Chargers for a global audience in Madden footage include first-round pick Omarion Hampton and, of course, elite pass-rusher Khalil Mack.
For now, though, fans will just have to settle for seeing McConkey get a little Madden love from the game that launches in mid-August:
