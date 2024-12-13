Justin Herbert injury update by insider is good news for Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert returned to practice on Thursday ahead of the team’s Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Not long after that, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport hit the airwaves with a positive update on Herbert’s injury status for the game, saying it “seems like he’s going to be able to battle his way onto the field on Sunday.”
That was always the vibe given off by Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh despite the star quarterback suffering multiple injuries during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Herbert missed the first practice of the week after suffering a leg contusion and an ankle sprain last week. But he also stressed during interviews that it wasn’t the same ankle, nor as serious as the high-ankle sprain that limited him near the start of the season.
Rapoport’s report is just another small item in a long line of things for Chargers fans to monitor when it comes to Herbert. After all, the team is right in the thick of the playoff race and right after Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, the Chargers need to turn around and play the Denver Broncos on Thursday in a game that could clinch them a playoff berth.
