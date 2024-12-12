Justin Herbert injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers QB for Week 15
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has multiple injury concerns heading into the Week 15 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Finally all the way back from a high ankle sprain early this season, Herbert suffered multiple injuries during the Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Below, we’ll provide a running list of Herbert injury updates before kickoff in Week 15.
Justin Herbert injury update
- Herbert missed the first practice of the week, with the Chargers listing him with ankle and thigh injuries on the injury report.
The path so far…
Herbert suffered a leg contusion and an ankle sprain during the loss to the Chiefs. In his weekly presser, Herbert told reporters that it’s the opposite ankle from his more serious high-ankle sprain earlier this year. He also said he’s battling the contusion and some swelling in his knee.
What it means…
Herbert’s mobility and threat as a runner has been a surprisingly effective development over the last few weeks—and downright mandatory for his offense to do anything, given the state of his wideout and tight end depth chart. If his mobility is limited again, it greatly constricts what the offense can do. Beyond the obvious, it makes the injury updates on top receiver Ladd McConkey all the more important.
