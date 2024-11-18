Justin Herbert MVP push? Chargers players want to see it
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looked like an MVP candidate during the first half of Sunday night’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
After the game that featured the Chargers putting “Chargering” to bed for good, running back J.K. Dobbins put it simply enough about Herbert, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim: “Start the MVP talks.”
Realistically, Herbert was probably a little too erratic between the bursts of MVP-like play that started and finished the game. But he did pick up a game-winning drive in primetime against Joe Burrow, another supposed MVP candidate.
Overall, Herbert has completed 63.5 percent of his passes with 2,186 yards and 13 touchdowns against one interception. Fans well understand that his numbers would be even better had he not suffered and played through an ankle injury earlier in the season.
While Herbert might not generate the raw statistical output to overpower other MVP candidates, if his 7-3 Chargers keep winning, more voices will join Dobbins—including fans at suddenly-packed Chargers home games.
