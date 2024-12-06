Barber shares behind-the-scenes photo of Justin Herbert's new haircut
Justin Herbert is turning heads again, but this time it’s not for his deep-ball accuracy or clutch performances—it’s his new haircut stealing the spotlight. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback debuted a much shorter style ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and naturally, the media had questions.
Herbert with a cool and collected presence, responded with a smile, revealing his secret: Sport Clips. If you don't know Sport Clips, we'll share their slogan, which just fits:
'You can check in with the pros in men's hair and totally check out with pure, uninterrupted, relaxation. It's a game-changer.'
Let’s clear one thing up: this isn’t an ad and we’ve got the receipts, well, the evidence from his barber to prove this haircut is as real as Herbert’s no-nonsense personality. The new, much shorter ‘do fits perfectly with Justin’s vibe: practical, understated, and football-first.
Unlike many superstar quarterbacks, Herbert has always avoided the rockstar lifestyle. He prefers staying out of the spotlight, and his cut reflects that same low-key, grounded approach. It’s also part of why he and Coach Jim Harbaugh click so well. Both are quintessential “football guys,” focused on the game and the grind rather than the glitz and glam.
With a big game against the Chiefs looming, Herbert’s haircut may be generating buzz, but it’s clear his focus is squarely on the field. That’s the beauty of Justin Herbert: even with a new look, he remains the same humble, hardworking leader that Chargers fans love.
