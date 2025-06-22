Charger Report

Justin Herbert's surprise social media post has Chargers fans making wild theories

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert just sent his fanbase into a frenzy. 

Herbert doesn’t do that often. He pops up at a golf outing every now and then or something similar, smaller. Quiet, really. For being a top-10 passer, Herbert doesn’t make top-10 headlines, given the weight of his position in pop culture. 

But Herbert’s latest Instagram post has made it all pop because it’s a black and white photo obviously aimed at teasing fans just as the Chargers get ready to unveil a new alternate jersey next month. 


RELATED: Chargers' bewildering offseason decision has created a massive problem


RELATED: Chargers' trade pursuit of Jalen Ramsey features absurd price tag

Let Chargers fans tell it, or at least some fans tell it, anyway, Herbert appears to be wearing a yellow jersey in the post. 

And if the Chargers’ new alternate jerseys were yellow, well, that would certainly generate a reaction or two. 

Here’s a look at Herbert’s post on social media and some of the reactions to it: 

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Former Chargers standout shockingly facing uncertain NFL future

Chargers' Najee Harris may be the most disrespected 1,000-yard RB ever

Chargers, Jim Harbaugh thrown in great problem to have with Jalen Ramsey buzz

Derwin James did his part while trying to get Khalil Mack back to the Chargers

Jim Harbaugh gets ahead of himself with Joe Alt prediction Chargers fans will love

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News