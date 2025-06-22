Justin Herbert's surprise social media post has Chargers fans making wild theories
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert just sent his fanbase into a frenzy.
Herbert doesn’t do that often. He pops up at a golf outing every now and then or something similar, smaller. Quiet, really. For being a top-10 passer, Herbert doesn’t make top-10 headlines, given the weight of his position in pop culture.
But Herbert’s latest Instagram post has made it all pop because it’s a black and white photo obviously aimed at teasing fans just as the Chargers get ready to unveil a new alternate jersey next month.
Let Chargers fans tell it, or at least some fans tell it, anyway, Herbert appears to be wearing a yellow jersey in the post.
And if the Chargers’ new alternate jerseys were yellow, well, that would certainly generate a reaction or two.
Here’s a look at Herbert’s post on social media and some of the reactions to it:
