Keenan Allen's wife explains viral moment that had touchdown ball stolen from her

Allen intended to toss his touchdown ball to his wife in the stands on Sunday.

It was late in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Chargers needed a touchdown to tie the Denver Broncos in Week 3. Justin Herbert escaped the pocket, jumped and fired a sidearm pass to Keenan Allen for six.

SoFi Stadium went crazy, as the Chargers would tie the game at 20 and eventually win 23-20 on a Cameron Dicker field goal. There was a viral moment that happened after Allen's touchdown that involved his wife. Once he scored, Allen pointed towards his wife Ciandra in the stands and tossed the ball her way. The ball was intercepted by another fan, sparking outrage across social media.

While fans were worried that Allen's wife didn't get the ball, rest assured it's back in her hands.

Allen has been very solid to start the season since returning to the Chargers, catching 19 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns. His latest trip to the end zone was his first at SoFi Stadium since November of 2023, so that touchdown ball was special.

Proud graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s in Digital Media & Journalism. Passionate New York Giants fan, including creator and owner of of Gmen Galaxy on Instagram with over 75 thousand followers. Creating content for Advance Local and On SI. My focus is on social media, content creation, sports news writing, and updating fans on trending news in the NFL.

