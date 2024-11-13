Khalil Mack injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers star for Week 11
The Los Angeles Chargers need star pass-rusher Khalil Mack at his best when the team hits primetime to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.
Mack, though, played just a handful of snaps last week as he battles a groin injury suffered the week prior.
Here’s a look at a list of running Mack injury updates before kickoff on Sunday night.
Khalil Mack injury update
Mack played just a handful of snaps during the team’s Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans.
The path so far…
Mack limped off the field late in the Chargers’ 27-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 but dismissed any injury concerns. He proceeded to miss practice all week before being labeled questionable, then played roughly four snaps in the win over the Titans, creating concern that he perhaps suffered an injury setback.
What it means
The Chargers have been very quiet about Mack’s status. Some of last week’s handling was perhaps taking it easy on him before playing a two-win team, but the very limited snaps during the game itself were concerning. Exactly what he does during practice this week, if anything, will be something to monitor very closely.
