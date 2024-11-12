Khalil Mack has NSFW outburst over Justin Herbert's play
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert impressed many during the team’s Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Count star edge rusher and teammate Khalil Mack as one of the many.
After the win, Mack threw out a memorable quote, captured by Eric Smith of Chargers.com: “Justin was doing some s— I’ve never seen before.”
Short, sweet and to the point. Herbert’s overall stat line in the 27-17 win wouldn’t blow anyone away. He went 14-of-18 for 164 yards and one touchdown and added another score as a runner.
But Herbert’s ability as a runner that the offense has suddenly unlocked had viewers like Mack impressed, especially when he had multiple instances of sending defenders to the turf grabbing at air as he went by.
It is Herbert’s adaptation to Jim Harbaugh’s balanced approach that has even Bill Belichick impressed, too.
