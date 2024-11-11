Did Khalil Mack suffer injury setback during win vs. Titans?
Los Angeles Chargers superstar Khalil Mack was a question mark heading into Sunday’s Week 10 win over the Tennesse Titans due to a groin injury.
Mack was eventually active for the game and out there early—but not for long.
In fact, Mack only appeared briefly in the first quarter, logging just four snaps. From there, he didn’t see the field again.
While the defense was without its best player and Joey Bosa remains on a pitch count, the Chargers logged seven sacks of Will Levis in the 27-17 win, anyway. Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu had two, while Bosa, Poona Ford and others had one.
Now, attention turns to whether Mack suffered an aggravation or setback of the injury from one week ago. He had initially tried to play it off as a non-issue after Week 9, but the team quickly went mum about the topic for most of the week.
It should go without saying, but the Chargers won’t get away with seven-sack outings sans Mack because they don’t play two-win clubs like the Titans each week. In Week 11, they really need him for Sunday Night Football against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
