Khalil Mack updates injury status before Ravens vs. Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers superstar Khalil Mack will attempt to play through injury on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.
Mack is officially questionable on the final injury report before Week 12 due to the groin injury that has bothered him over the past few weeks.
Speaking with reporters before the primetime affair, Mack admitted that Chargers staff had to convince him not to give it a go during last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. According to the Los Angeles Times’ Thuc Nhi Nguyen, Chargers coaches and trainers needed to "twist his arm" to make him inactive last week.
That perhaps turned out to be a good thing, considering the week before that, Mack attempted to push through the injury and managed just four snaps before aggravating the issue.
The Chargers would obviously love to have Mack on the field in an important game against the Ravens. But Joey Bosa has been playing more snaps than ever in recent weeks and Tuli Tuipulotu continues to look like a long-term breakout at just the right time, too.
