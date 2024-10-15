Kimani Vidal proves Chargers fans right with huge showing vs. Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Kimani Vidal was a fan favorite entering the season despite sitting behind at least J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards on the depth chart.
In Week 6 against the Denver Broncos, though, Vidal found himself active for his pro debut with Edwards suddenly pushed to injured reserve.
Vidal made the most of his chance, turning his first career touch into his first NFL touchdown.
While he only finished with four carries for 11 yards and two catches for 40 yards and the score on limited work, there are some important things to point out about Vidal’s day.
As NBC Sports’ Patrick Daugherty pointed out, Vidal ran routes on 10 of his 19 snaps and overall, got the ball in his hands six out of 19 times.
It’s not so much the production that might stand out to Chargers coaches either, though it’s nice—he also held up in pass protection for Justin Herbert extremely well, as noted by Matt Waldman:
That’s the type of all-around game that could quickly snowball into even more playing time for Vidal in a hurry, even if Edwards gets off injured reserve after three more games.
