Chargers News: LA Picks 2 Big Ten Cornerbacks In Fifth Round Of NFL Draft
Their first two picks aside, the Los Angeles Rams are prioritizing defense in the later rounds of this year's NFL draft. After selecting All-SEC former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe in the fourth round, LA continued that trend in the fifth round.
With the No. 137 pick in the fifth round, Los Angeles selected All-Big Ten Maryland Terrapins cornerback Tarheeb Still.
Last year for Marlyand, the 6'1", 196-pound Still notched 45 total tackles (31 solo, 14 assisted), five interceptions and two passes deflected.
Los Angeles followed up that selection with 6'2", 207-pound redshirt senior Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Cam Hart, with the No. 140 selection.
Hart, 23, logged 21 total tackles with Notre Dame (15 solo, six assisted), three forced fumbles, one recovered fumble, and four passes deflected.
Next up for Los Angeles is the No. 181 pick in the sixth round, followed by the 225th and 253rd picks in the seventh and final round of today's ongoing draft.
Will Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz and co. look to take a few flyers on offense down the line too, or will they continue to focus on the other side of the ball?
