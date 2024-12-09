Ladd McConkey headlines Chargers' inactives vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers announced a host of inactives for the Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
One major defensive starter was listed among those inactives:
LB Denzel Perryman (groin)
S Tony Jefferson (hamstring)
DL Justin Eboigbe
OL Jordan McFadden
OL Brenden Jaimes
QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd)
Denzel Perryman was downgraded to out in prior roster moves from the Chargers, which saw them activate rookie linebacker Junior Colson. The Chargers defense will lean on him and Daiyan Henley, who has been dealing with an injury of his own.
Rookie wideout Ladd McConkey was also a major question mark entering the game, with early Sunday reports saying he would test the knee injury before kickoff.
