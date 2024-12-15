Charger Report

Ladd McConkey's rookie dominance continues with TD vs. Bucs

McConkey ended the Chargers' opening drive with a redzone touchdown.

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently in a battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, with both teams coming away with touchdowns on their first offensive drives.

Rookie phenom Ladd McConkey, who missed last week's game in Kansas City due to injury, wasted no time getting reacclimated. He had three catches for 27 yards on the first drive, capping it off with a seven yard touchdown reception from Justin Herbert.

McConkey's fifth touchdown catch of the season came at a great time for the Chargers.

