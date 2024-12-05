Ladd McConkey's multiple injuries puts his status in doubt vs. Chiefs
The latest injury updates on Los Angeles Chargers rookie breakout receiver Ladd McConkey continue to cause concern ahead of the Week 14 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
And the latest comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who cast doubt on McConkey’s status for Sunday.
“My understanding, Ladd McConkey is very much up in the air as far as to will be able to play,” Rapoport said,” He’s dealing with two injuries. An AC joint sprain in his shoulder is something that has been ongoing. And he’s also dealing with a knee sprain. Both of these things leave his availability very much in doubt for Sunday.”
It seems like McConkey has been managing the shoulder injury for a while now. But he left his dominant performance in the win over the Atlanta Falcons last week with a knee injury.
This is a brutal development for a Chargers team that desperately needs someone else to step up in the passing attack. Quentin Johnston has reverted to near-bust status in recent weeks and DJ Chark simply cannot earn his way onto the field.
Beating the Chiefs without McConkey would be quite the feat, to say the least.
