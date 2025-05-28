Los Angeles Chargers add much-needed D-line help in 2026 NFL mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers filled multiple needs during free agency and the NFL draft, but they still have one pressing concern.
Los Angeles has a lack of depth on the defensive line after losing Poona Ford in free agency. They retained Teair Tart and added Jamaree Caldwell in the draft, but still need a sure-fire starter.
That’s why Draft Wire’s Curt Popjoy has them taking Dontay Corleone out of Cincinnati in Round 1 of his 2026 NFL mock draft.
A powerful player with tremendous hand strength, Corleone could have been an early Day 2 pick in 2025 but elected to return for his senior season. That could push him into Round 1, which is what happens in this mock.
At 6-foot-1 and 320 pounds, Corleone is a massive nose tackle but he’s also been able to attack the quarterback. He recorded 3.5 sacks last season while generating 23 pressures according to Pro Football Focus.
While his ability to push the pocket in passing situations will help him stay on the field, Corleone will make his money as a run-stuffer.
