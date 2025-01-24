Los Angeles Chargers' breakout coach disrespected on awards list
The Los Angeles Chargers had a great 2024. After an 11-6 season, Chargers fans should feel extremely positive about the future.
However, the NFL may not have gotten the same memo. The league announced the candidates for every end-of-the-season award.
One Chargers player is getting the recognition; however, the coaching staff isn't getting the love that they deserve—especially defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
The Coach of the Year finalist list would be a hard list for Jim Harbaugh to find himself on. However, the Assistant Coach of the Year finalists should have involved Minter.
The Chargers' defense ranked ahead of the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in yards given up per game.
Los Angeles also ranked ahead of the Lions and Vikings when it came to yards given up through the passing game, with the Chargers allowing just 206.9 yards per game.
Names like Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Brian Flores were major targets for the head coaching carousel this season.
However, Minter had just as good of a season as the big names on the coaching search. Chargers fans may be thankful that Minter isn't getting the recognition.
That just means that the team will have another season with the same successful coordinator, which is hard to come by these days.
